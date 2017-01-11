Wake County sheriff's deputy involved in Raleigh crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.
The two-car crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Barwell road.
The front end of the patrol car was smashed, but nobody was seriously injured.
The highway patrol is investigating the crash
