Wake County sheriff's deputy involved in Raleigh crash

Posted 8 minutes ago

The two-car crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Barwell road.
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

The front end of the patrol car was smashed, but nobody was seriously injured.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash

