You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16wqo

— Year-round students in Wake County schools are using Saturday to make up for class time lost during last weekend's snow storm.

Jan. 14 was scheduled as the make-up day for year-round students in tracks 1, 2, and 3 who missed Jan. 9. Track 4 students were not in session when school was called off, so they will not be required to make up a day.

The system also waived school on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 due to the weather. Those days will be made up for the same year-round students on April 1 and Jan. 21, respectively.