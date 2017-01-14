Education
Wake County schools in session Saturday for year-round students
Raleigh, N.C. — Year-round students in Wake County schools are using Saturday to make up for class time lost during last weekend's snow storm.
Jan. 14 was scheduled as the make-up day for year-round students in tracks 1, 2, and 3 who missed Jan. 9. Track 4 students were not in session when school was called off, so they will not be required to make up a day.
The system also waived school on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 due to the weather. Those days will be made up for the same year-round students on April 1 and Jan. 21, respectively.
