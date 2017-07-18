You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Wake County school leaders were balancing their checkbooks Tuesday, after they did not get all the money they hoped for from county commissioners and state lawmakers.

Although the district did receive some increased funding from the county, the amount was $24 million less than what school leaders requested.

Despite some increases in certain areas from teh state, school officials believe the state budget will cost the district $4.5 million and, to balance the budget, some things may have to go.

There have already been cuts in transportation, the reserve fund balance and other adjustments, but it is not enough to fill the funding gap.

School board members are now looking at possible reductions in resources per student, delays in pay increases for athletic coaches and potentially eliminating plans to increase the number of school counselors across the county.

The district is currently operating on an interim budget, and final recommended budget changed will be made Aug. 1.