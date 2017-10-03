You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Wake County school board on Tuesday voted against a planned calendar change for next year.

The proposal would have changed calendars for eight year-round schools to have them follow a traditional calendar schedule.

“It’s not good for families, it’s not good for stability, plus I feel like, as a family, how many changes do we need to do,” said parent Lakshmi Ganesan.

District officials said the changes would provide more efficiency for school resources and transportation, but ultimately decided against moving forward with the proposal.

The decision comes as a relief to parents, who said the changes would have been difficult for their families.

“One starts at 7 a.m., the other child starts at 8 a.m. and as a working parent, it doesn’t allow me to get everyone to school on time and then pick them up. It’s a hardship,” said parent Laura Costa.