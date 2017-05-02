  • Weather

    9 NC counties are under alert, including Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Details

Local News

Wake County school board approves $45.2 million budget increase proposal for 2017-18 school year

Posted 7:02 p.m. today
Updated 9 minutes ago

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Cary, N.C. — Wake County school board members approved a budget proposal that included a request for an increase of $45.2 million.

The total county appropriation request is just over $455.1 million.

The proposal now goes before the Wake County Board of Commissioners for consideration before the June 30 deadline.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all