Local News
Wake County school board approves $45.2 million budget increase proposal for 2017-18 school year
Posted 7:02 p.m. today
Updated 9 minutes ago
Cary, N.C. — Wake County school board members approved a budget proposal that included a request for an increase of $45.2 million.
The total county appropriation request is just over $455.1 million.
The proposal now goes before the Wake County Board of Commissioners for consideration before the June 30 deadline.
