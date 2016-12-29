You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Wake County man who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead in his vehicle, authorities said.

Charles Elmer Perry, 76, went missing from 3500 Wood Duke Lane in Wake Forest. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Perry.

The Silver Alert was canceled later in the day after family members said he was found.

Police said Perry was found in the 3100 block of Pine Knoll Drive, and there were no apparent signs of foul play, though the cause of his death was not released.