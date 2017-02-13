You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

County leaders met Monday about a proposed plan to fight the increase of heroin and opioid overdoses in Wake County.

Since 2011, the number of heroin deaths in Wake County has jumped more than 400 percent, and opioid deaths have increased by 127 percent. Preliminary numbers suggest 2016 continued the trend. Wake County EMS officials answer 2 to 3 overdose related calls a day and up 10 calls per day on weekends.

Health officials are call the increase in overdoses an emerging public health issue and believe it's the tip of the iceberg. After listening to a presentation at a work session Monday afternoon, one county commissioner compared the problem to a spreading brush fire.

The proposed plan includes hiring two new people — a nurse and substance use prevention consultant. There would also be an increase in contracted services for drug prevention and support as well.

The proposal would cost nearly a million dollars over the next three years. It is expected to go for a vote at the next commissioner's meeting.