Wake County inmate leaves work release job, assaults man
Posted 3:25 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County inmate on work release assaulted a man on Saturday while he was supposed to be working, corrections officials said.
Tyshawn Ford was supposed to report to work at 5 a.m. Officials said Ford is a "minimum custody" inmate, and he has been in the work release program for a while without any incident.
At some point during his release, Ford left and assaulted a man. He was later taken back into custody.
Ford was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and breaking and entering with terrorize/injure, according to online jail logs.
Corrections officials would not say what Ford's job was or how he got away.
The details of the assault are unclear.
