You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18kTu

— A Wake County inmate on work release assaulted a man on Saturday while he was supposed to be working, corrections officials said.

Tyshawn Ford was supposed to report to work at 5 a.m. Officials said Ford is a "minimum custody" inmate, and he has been in the work release program for a while without any incident.

At some point during his release, Ford left and assaulted a man. He was later taken back into custody.

Ford was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and breaking and entering with terrorize/injure, according to online jail logs.

Corrections officials would not say what Ford's job was or how he got away.

The details of the assault are unclear.