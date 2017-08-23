You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman is asking a judge to appoint a new prosecutor to assist in the trial of Wallace Bradsher, the former district attorney in Person and Caswell counties.

Freeman said former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer and Bradsher initially hired their wives to work for them, but because state ethics rules prohibit prosecutors from employing relatives, the two wives swapped jobs. A State Bureau of Investigation probe found that Pam Bradsher did the work she was paid to do by Blitzer but that Cindy Blitzer was taking nursing classes while on the clock in Wallace Bradsher's office.

In a letter, dated Aug. 17, Freeman said that her office anticipates that the case against Bradsher will take more work to complete now that he has parted ways with his attorney and indicated an intention to represent himself.

“Our office is currently understaffed and at the moment, we have a prosecutor on maternity leave as well and a vacancy recently created by a resignation,” her letter states.

Freeman’s letter comes as Bradsher’s attorneys accuse Freeman of prosecutorial misconduct.

A motion alleges that Freeman engaged in unlawful public comments to the media, was not candid with the tribunal and has “impermissibly linked” the prosecution of Bradsher to the pending civil case brought by an Drew Erteschik, an attorney for Debbie Halbrook, a former staffer who filed the whistle blower lawsuit.

Bradsher pressured Blitzer to fire one or two of his assistants because Bradsher was certain one of them was providing information to the SBI, according to an affidavit.

“We do not have and have never had any agreement with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office to assist us in any way with our whistleblower lawsuit,” Erteschik said.

While the motion filed by Bradsher alleging prosecutorial misconduct does not require Freeman’s office to recuse itself from the case, Freeman made the decision to step aside.

“I have determined that in the interest of protecting the appearance of complete fairness that I will establish a fire wall between the attorney handling this matter and myself,” she wrote.

Blitzer’s case was resolved with a guilty plea of failing to discharge the duties of his office along with a recoupment of $48,000 to the judicial department.