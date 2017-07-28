You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Rain moved into central North Carolina in the 5 o'clock hour, with thunder rumbling through downtown Raleigh. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 7:15 p.m.

WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said there is a chance storms ahead of a cold front could bring hail and high winds, but he does not expect widespread severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm packed with quarter-sized hail and straight-line winds prompted a tornado warning Friday afternoon in southeastern Northampton and southwestern Hertford counties. ​Residents of the communities of Eagletown, George, St. John, Potecasi, Menola and Lasker were urged to take cover for about an hour, as a storm moving at 20 mph progressed across the area.

Rain chances continue into Saturday

The cold front will linger long enough to also elevate the chance for storms early Saturday. By late afternoon, drier air should dominate and will scour out the clouds.

"We will not rule out showers in the morning and a chance for a shower in the afternoon, but overall the chance for rain Saturday is slim," WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said.

"The highs in the be in the mid-upper 80s with a noticeable drop in the humidity levels."

By the end of the weekend, the storms could drop up to an inch of rain, which would help raise the lagging rainfall totals in July.

On Sunday, though, the chance of rain drops off and temperatures stay low, too.

The high temperature to end the weekend might not even make it to 80 degrees.

"It may be that our high temperature doesn't make it out of the 70s on Sunday," Gardner said. "That would be because of some lingering cloud cover."