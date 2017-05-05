You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hundreds of volunteers gathered Friday evening, working to set up the venue for the Komen Triangle Race for the Cure in Research Triangle Park.

Cancer survivor Peggy Morrell said she worked in memory of her daughter, who recently lost her battle with breast cancer.

"She passed this past September, and now we have a whole team just for her, and it's beautiful," she said. "The beautiful love has just been phenomenal this year."

Morell is a 40-year cancer survivor, and like so many others, volunteering is deeply personal.

Cancer survivor Patty Spears volunteered in the tent that showcases Komen Funded research.

She said she is pushing the Food and Drug Administration to accelerate testing and subsequent approval of anti-cancer treatments.

"Some of the newer treatments coming out are really good because they are less toxic," Spears said. "They can take the medications longer and have a really good quality of life."

The 2016 race brought in more than $800,000, and with so many people dedicated to the cause, the 2017 goal is $1 million.

"It just makes you feel really, really good that you were able to give back to such a worthy cause," team member Felicia Stanley said.

While research funding could one day beat breast cancer, Morrell said right now, it is helping her heal.

"It's incredibly supportive. It's been absolutely wonderful," she said.