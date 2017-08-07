You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The president of a North Carolina volunteer fire department was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck as he walked with his wife along a rural road.

The State Highway Patrol told local media outlets that 54-year-old Glenn Deaver was killed as he walked with his back to traffic on a rural road southwest of Kinston in Lenoir County. Deaver's wife, who was walking on the shoulder, wasn't hurt.

Deaver was president of the Southwood Volunteer Fire Department and an active firefighter.

According to the patrol, another vehicle was heading in the opposite direction and may have made it difficult for the driver of the pickup to see him.

Troopers are continuing their investigation. No charges have been filed so far.