— For the first time ever, visitors to the North Carolina State Fair can buy beer and wine as part of an attraction meant to celebrate an industry becoming important to the state.

Beer and wine are becoming as big of a part of North Carolina culture as basketball and Cheerwine.

“Both the beer industry and the wine industry have really reached a critical mass. We have 190 wineries and 225 breweries from mountains to coast and everywhere in between,” said Margo Metzer with Our State Public House.

The Our State Public House in Heritage Circle is making its debut this year at the fair, and people are happy.

“We had a list of choices we got to choose from. We did beer and wine,” said attendee Shelli Tant.

The samples amount to one adult serving, so the experience is about savoring the sips, trying some North Carolina brews made with local ingredients and enjoying the atmosphere that comes with tipping a glass with friends.

“We wanted to call it a public house to really conjure up the idea of a community gathering place, a place that you to go celebrate products in your community,” Metzger said.

The Our State Public House showcases 40 breweries and 40 wineries from across the state. Tickets, which are available from noon to 8:30 p.m., cost $10 and adults are allowed to attend once per day.

“I think it’s just really saying for me that beer deserves a place at the table, be it a celebration of North Carolina, its wineries, its agricultural roots, beer is also a part of that story,” said Lilly Wilson with Fullsteam Brewery.