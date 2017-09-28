You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Vacationers will be able to access Hatteras Island again on Thursday afternoon after Hurricane Maria prompted officials to issue a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors to the Outer Banks on Monday.

According to the Department of Emergency Management in Dare County, unrestricted access will be reinstated at 1 p.m. At that time, visitors can return to all Hatteras Island villages, including Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village.

Officials are cautioning visitors and residents that there are still pockets of sand along Highway 12 and on some side roads, limiting traffic to one lane in some areas. Expect delays and use caution.

Although Maria is moving away farther from the coast and poses little threat to the Outer Banks at this point, strong rip currents could remain through the end of the week. Swimmers, surfers and boaters should all use caution when entering the water.