— Virginia legislative leaders are pushing back against the U.S. Senate's Obamacare repeal bill, saying it's unfair to states that didn't expand Medicaid.

What other states didn't expand Medicaid? Well, North Carolina, for starters.

The bill, which became public this week, would phase out federal funding for expansion, but the multi-year draw-down and the way the future federal share of a state's Medicaid funding would be based on past spending essentially punish non-expansion states, Virginia's Republican budget writers said in a letter first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"Virginia has been a prudent steward of Medicaid funding and should not be penalized for making a policy decision to not expand Medicaid," House and Senate money committee chairmen wrote this week in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others.

This same leadership had similar concerns with the House version of this bill, which cleared the chamber in early May.

North Carolina is nearing the end of its legislative session, and leaders here said they haven't had time yet to dig into the Senate bill. Virginia's session ended months ago. All non-expansion states "want to ensure that in the process we are treated fairly," Rep. Nelson Dollar, the senior chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

"We will certainly be watching health care legislation as it develops," Dollar said.

Dollar, R-Wake, stressed that the Affordable Care Act repeal language is sure to change before final passage in Congress. Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a statement that it is "far too early in the process to comment on how the final Obamacare repeal bill might impact the state budget.

"But ending the catastrophic Washington takeover of health care is good policy," Berger said.

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-NC, is on record supporting the Senate's repeal bill. North Carolina's junior senator, Thom Tillis, released a statement this week saying he has not made up his mind.