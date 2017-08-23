You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18uEF

— Authorities in Virginia are searching for a North Carolina couple they say has been charged in a shooting that seriously injured a woman.

Virginia State Police say Sean D. Castorina and Penny M. Dawson of Burlington, North Carolina are wanted on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

Police say Nelson County authorities got a call Monday about an abandoned car, which was registered to an elderly North Carolina man who was reported missing. Authorities say the couple was wanted for questioning about the man's disappearance.

Authorities later got a call about a shooting at a Nelson County home. The woman is being treated at the hospital for serious injuries. Police say a pickup truck at the home is now missing.

Police say Castorina has family in Norfolk.