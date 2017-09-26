You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A sad standoff was taking place Tuesday at the Durham VA Medical Center.

James Francis, a Vietnam War veteran and double amputee, is refusing to leave the VA where he has received care periodically for the past three years.

VA doctors and administrators on Monday determined Francis was well enough to go to an assisted living facility.

The veteran, who has diabetes and undergoes dialysis three times per week, said the outside options will cost him too much and will not provide the care he needs, so he’s not leaving.

“Because this is my right. They had the right to send me to Vietnam to screw me up and then they’re going to have the right to throw me out of here too? It doesn’t work that way,” Francis said.

Since Monday, Francis has stayed at the VA patient entrance while friends bring him food.

A spokesperson for the VA said they’ve given Francis several options for outside care, but he no longer fits the criteria for an in-patient bed at the facility.