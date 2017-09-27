You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Vietnam veteran who has refused to leave the Durham VA Medical Center since Monday will be temporarily allowed to stay, according to a spokeswoman for the facility.

James Francis, a double amputee, has received care at the Medical Center periodically over the past three years but on Monday, VA doctors and administrators determined he was well enough to go to an assisted living facility.

The veteran, who has diabetes and undergoes dialysis three times per week, said the outside options will cost him too much and will not provide the care he needs, so he has remained at the hospital's patient entrance since Monday.

On Wednesday evening, hospital officials said Francis would be allowed to remain at the facility's Community Living Center for the time being.

“At this time, Mr. Francis will stay with us at the Community Living Center as we continue to search for a suitable solution that meets his health and social needs,” a statement from the hospital said.