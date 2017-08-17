You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18rIP

— Stuck-on food, bugs, mildew and trash were just some of the complaints made by residents at the Vie at Raleigh apartment complex in Raleigh when they moved in Tuesday, but there was some relief on Thursday.

When Darryl Schoggins went to move in to his "move-in ready" apartment at the complex on Wolf Creek Circle, it was a mess.

"We had cockroaches in the bathroom. The whole apartment smelled like smoke," he said.

He is one of dozens of residents who complained of similar problems with their units.

“We’ve had to repair the dryer vent. There’s no filter in the air conditioner. It is nasty. I’ve never seen anything so nasty,” tenant Morgan Langdon said.

Langdon said her apartment was so disgusting that she tried to break her lease on the spot, after multiple conversations with an apartment representative.

Kamie Henderson, the general manager of the Vie at Raleigh, said the company contracts out a lot of its work, and several maintenance employees quit at the last minute.

"We did have a few issues with our move-in ready apartments, and that's obviously not where we wanted to end the day yesterday," she said. "I had some of our painters and cleaners that quit – we do contract that out – and we had some leasing staff quit as well."

Morgan Langdon was finally able to move into a clean apartment on Thursday afternoon.

"Now that we're here, we are going to stay, but we wanted to leave," she said.

"It's something that we've lived and we've learned, and we're going to make sure that the residents are happy with their apartment and the experience we are able to provide them," Henderson said.

The City of Raleigh said inspectors plan to come take a look at complaints.

The pool at the apartment complex failed inspection on July 24 for a gate lock and ladder problem. The pool remains off limits.

Vie is not affiliated with local universities but boasts shuttle services for students and North Carolina State University and William Peace University on its website.