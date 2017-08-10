Entertainment
Video shows Channing Tatum dancing with NC gas station employee
Posted 6:24 a.m. today
Statesville, N.C. — A video posted by Channing Tatum on his Facebook page shows him hugging an employee at a Statesville convenience store before the pair breaks out in dance.
"Nothin better than a little dance party. Thank you, Beatrice," Tatum's Tuesday post read.
The Magic Mike star has been making his way around the state to promote his new movie Logan Lucky, which is set to open on Aug. 18.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.