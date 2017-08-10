You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A video posted by Channing Tatum on his Facebook page shows him hugging an employee at a Statesville convenience store before the pair breaks out in dance.

"Nothin better than a little dance party. Thank you, Beatrice," Tatum's Tuesday post read.

The Magic Mike star has been making his way around the state to promote his new movie Logan Lucky, which is set to open on Aug. 18.