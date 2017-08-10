Entertainment

Video shows Channing Tatum dancing with NC gas station employee

Posted 6:24 a.m. today

Channing Tatum as Caine Wise in "Jupiter Ascending." (Deseret Photo)

Statesville, N.C. — A video posted by Channing Tatum on his Facebook page shows him hugging an employee at a Statesville convenience store before the pair breaks out in dance.

"Nothin better than a little dance party. Thank you, Beatrice," Tatum's Tuesday post read.

The Magic Mike star has been making his way around the state to promote his new movie Logan Lucky, which is set to open on Aug. 18.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all