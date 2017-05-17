You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cody Kinzer, 20, of King, was visiting family near Myrtle Beach when he stumbled upon a shocking scene -- about 10 sharks swimming just feet from the beach.

Kinzer said he and his girlfriend were fishing on the Garden City Pier when they saw a group of people looking down toward the water.

"I've never seen anything like this before," he said. "We saw 5-foot, 6-foot sharks, really big sharks, swimming just feet from shore."

Kinzer said people on the beach were already aware of the sharks and had gotten out of the water.

"One guy tried to go back in, but then a shark darted at him and he backed out pretty quickly," he said.

Kinzer said he counted eight sharks in his video, but his girlfriend saw more sharks on the other side of the pier.

"I've been there plenty of times and I've never seen anything like this," Kinzer said.