Wake County Schools

Video: Officer slams Rolesville student to ground

Posted 2:48 p.m. today
Updated 40 minutes ago

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Rolesville, N.C. — In video on Twitter posted Tuesday by a student at Rolesville High School, a Rolesville police officer is visible picking up a female student and slamming her to the floor.

A witness to the incident told WRAL News that the girl involved was Jasmine Darwin, and that Darwin was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another girl. The video doesn't provide any insight into what prompted the officer to act.

Rolesville Chief of Police Bobby Langston said that the officer in the video was a member of his department, but he did not identify him. Officer Ruben De Los Santos is the student resource officer at the high school.

After the video was posted to Twitter, students were quick to tag the Wake County Public School System and ask for a response.

Lisa Luten, a spokeswoman for the school system, said, "We are aware of the video. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident to ensure that we take the appropriate action."

Triangle Area Special Offers
15 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Paul Gemborys Jr Jan 3, 4:14 p.m.
    user avatar

    As I stated before, so many people have no concept of the challenges working in public schools. The RO are the ones who have to deal with the serious stuff, stuff no one wants to touch. I worked in public schools dealing with students with behavioral disorders, mostly elementary and middle school. I can tell you it can be quite the challenge to get them down, I was injured often and with a lot of mucas in my face. I would never try that at the HS level, those kids get big.

  • Ben Hill Jan 3, 4:11 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    It does matter what happened before the video starts. You assume that the girl did nothing to warrant being thrown to the ground with nothing to support your assumption and call for the officer to apologize with nothing to support whether force was necessary.

    Additionally, you are concerned whether the students feel "less safe" as a result of the officer's actions but completely ignore the fact that a fight going on in their school might also make these students feel "less safe". I'd like to see some training for the students involved in this fight to try and stop violence between students from happening again.

  • Kim Schrock Jan 3, 3:52 p.m.
    user avatar

    The officer did not approach the girl, he came up behind her and grabbed her from behind without a word. I believe it to be assault on a minor but wish there was more video.

  • Lynn Wilhelm Jan 3, 3:44 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    How do you know she was disrupting, threatening, assaulting or abusing anything or anyone. She looked pretty passive to me. Did you not watch the same video I did?

  • Lynn Wilhelm Jan 3, 3:43 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    I can't believe you said that. Way to stereotype this young lady. Anyway, who cares about her home situation in this case, the officer is an adult who should be better able to control himself in a stressful situation. She's a child, her ability to make good judgements is not as good as his should be (we know a lot about brain development these days).

  • Paul Gemborys Jr Jan 3, 3:39 p.m.
    user avatar

    Students who cause trouble

    View quoted thread


    Students bent on disrupting, threatening, assaulting, abusing, etc, etc

  • Lynn Wilhelm Jan 3, 3:35 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    '"these" students' is an interesting word to use. Does he mean students at this particular school? Students in general? Students in high school? Or maybe he meant students of color... just wondering.

  • Jason Galarneau Jan 3, 3:34 p.m.
    user avatar

    Rule#1 When approached by police, do as you're told #2 If you have a weapon, do not point it at or make threatening gestures with it. #3 When in doubt see rule #1

  • Paul Gemborys Jr Jan 3, 3:31 p.m.
    user avatar

    I wonder if any of those commenting ever worked in a public school. You just don't realize the havoc and choas that is created by these students!

  • Carrie Hurrelbrink Jan 3, 3:30 p.m.
    user avatar

    She had to have done something for the officer to do that. If you look at the 2nd video very good, it looks like she may have jumped off the chair at him.

More...

 

 