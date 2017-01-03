You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— In video on Twitter posted Tuesday by a student at Rolesville High School, a Rolesville police officer is visible picking up a female student and slamming her to the floor.

A witness to the incident told WRAL News that the girl involved was Jasmine Darwin, and that Darwin was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another girl. The video doesn't provide any insight into what prompted the officer to act.

Rolesville Chief of Police Bobby Langston said that the officer in the video was a member of his department, but he did not identify him. Officer Ruben De Los Santos is the student resource officer at the high school.

After the video was posted to Twitter, students were quick to tag the Wake County Public School System and ask for a response.

Lisa Luten, a spokeswoman for the school system, said, "We are aware of the video. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident to ensure that we take the appropriate action."