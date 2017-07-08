You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Wj3

— Vidant Medical Center is limiting visitors after a reported bomb threat.

In a statement, hospital officials said "We are taking an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our team members, patients and visitors. We are currently conducting an active search."

All clinical operations are continuing as normal.

No specifics on the extent of visitation restriction were provided.

Multiple viewers have reported to WITN that the hospital was placed on lockdown Saturday afternoon. That information has not been confirmed by hospital officials.