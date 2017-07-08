Local News
Vidant Medical Center limiting visitors after reported bomb threat
Greenville, N.C. — Vidant Medical Center is limiting visitors after a reported bomb threat.
In a statement, hospital officials said "We are taking an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our team members, patients and visitors. We are currently conducting an active search."
All clinical operations are continuing as normal.
No specifics on the extent of visitation restriction were provided.
Multiple viewers have reported to WITN that the hospital was placed on lockdown Saturday afternoon. That information has not been confirmed by hospital officials.
