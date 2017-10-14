You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Maryland native who has been in a coma since being injured in a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas has woken up and taken her first steps.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Tina Frost, the 27-year-old on Friday took three steps to a chair, and three steps back to the bed, with the assistance of nurses. Frost also breathed on her own for six hours. The campaign has so far raised over $528,000 to cover her medical expenses at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Frost was shot in the head while attending the Route 91 Harvest festival with her boyfriend. Fifty-eight people were killed in the shooting, as well as the shooter, Stephen Paddock. Nearly 500 people were injured.