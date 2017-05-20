You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two suspects have been arrested and a victim is in critical condition after a shooting at a shopping center in Fayetteville late Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Raeford Road. While on the way to the scene, officers learned that two suspects were fleeing the area in a red Toyota Camry. They spotted the car and stopped it at the intersection of Owen Drive and Village Drive, where they arrested one woman.

The second suspect fled the car on-foot, but officers caught up to him and arrested him along the 2800 block of Skycrest Drive.

An investigation revealed that the suspects were leaving a business on Raeford Road while the victim was exiting a neighboring business in the same shopping center.

Officials said a verbal argument took place between the two parties, which led to a fight. According to officials, at least one of the suspects began firing shots at the victim, who sustained multiple wounds as a result of the shooting. The victim was transported to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The victim's name and age have not been released.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective J. Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-676-2597 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated.