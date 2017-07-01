You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Tdn

— A man was found dead on Saturday morning after a shooting at a Fayetteville apartment complex, police said.

Fayetteville police officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the report of a shooting along the 4700 block of Republican Road near the Ramsey Street corridor.

Police have identified the victim as 55-year-old Robert Lee Morrison, who was a resident of the College Arms apartment complex.

Police said a resident of the apartment complex heard a gunshot and found a person lying on the ground.

The person was immediately taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Neighbors said Morrison was a veteran and well-liked in the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Det. D. Franklin at 910-723-4650 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.