Local News

Veteran found dead after shooting at Fayetteville apartment

Posted 1:15 p.m. yesterday
Updated 7:13 a.m. today

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was found dead on Saturday morning after a shooting at a Fayetteville apartment complex, police said.

Fayetteville police officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the report of a shooting along the 4700 block of Republican Road near the Ramsey Street corridor.

Police have identified the victim as 55-year-old Robert Lee Morrison, who was a resident of the College Arms apartment complex.

Police said a resident of the apartment complex heard a gunshot and found a person lying on the ground.

The person was immediately taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Neighbors said Morrison was a veteran and well-liked in the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Det. D. Franklin at 910-723-4650 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all