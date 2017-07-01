Veteran found dead after shooting at Fayetteville apartment
Posted 1:15 p.m. yesterday
Updated 7:13 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was found dead on Saturday morning after a shooting at a Fayetteville apartment complex, police said.
Fayetteville police officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the report of a shooting along the 4700 block of Republican Road near the Ramsey Street corridor.
Police have identified the victim as 55-year-old Robert Lee Morrison, who was a resident of the College Arms apartment complex.
Police said a resident of the apartment complex heard a gunshot and found a person lying on the ground.
The person was immediately taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Neighbors said Morrison was a veteran and well-liked in the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Det. D. Franklin at 910-723-4650 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
