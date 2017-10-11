You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Durham veterinarian and two of her employees are facing charges after authorities say they allowed three pigs, a mom and two babies, brought in by their owner for treatment to go free in the veterinarian’s parking lot last month.

According to deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the Affordable Animal Hospital on N. Pointe Drive first contacted the sheriff's office on Sept. 15 to report three unclaimed pigs at their office.

Deputies said they made the vet's office aware that an unclaimed animal left at a vet’s office has to remain there for 10 days before an animal is deemed abandoned by the owner. The local animal shelter was unable to take the pigs.

Paula Kay Bullock, the veterinarian, said she had been in communication with the pigs' owner. The owner told investigators that he had made an unsuccessful attempt to pick up the pigs, but that he'd advised the vet that he was making other arrangements to shelter his animals.

The pigs' owner also told WRAL News that the vet's office had agreed to sedate the adult pig and crate the two young pigs, so they could be transported.

At about 9:30 p.m. that same day, deputies responded to a report about livestock on the road. Deputies consulted with the district attorney's office and abandonment charges were filed against the veterinarian and two employees who authorities said released the animals.

Bullock, along with Sonia Velazquez and Daisee Trejo, were charged with three counts of abandoning an animal and three counts of allowing livestock to run at large.

In May, Bullock was charged with two counts of identity theft and one count each of financial card fraud, obtaining property by false pretense, forgery and accessing a computer network for fraud over $1,000.

The pigs are in the care of a local farm pending the outcome of the criminal case.