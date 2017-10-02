You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Vance County businessman was killed Monday morning at his rural home, authorities said.

Tommy Ellington was found shot to death on his property at 1261 Stewart Farm Road, east of Henderson. Sheriff Peter White said the motive for the shooting is unclear, although it could have been the result of a robbery.

Deputies had the property taped off Monday afternoon, and a black tent could be seen from the road.

Ellington worked at Quality Equipment, a local John Deere dealership.