Local News
Vance businessman killed at his home
Posted 41 minutes ago
Updated 38 minutes ago
Henderson, N.C. — A Vance County businessman was killed Monday morning at his rural home, authorities said.
Tommy Ellington was found shot to death on his property at 1261 Stewart Farm Road, east of Henderson. Sheriff Peter White said the motive for the shooting is unclear, although it could have been the result of a robbery.
Deputies had the property taped off Monday afternoon, and a black tent could be seen from the road.
Ellington worked at Quality Equipment, a local John Deere dealership.
