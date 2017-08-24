Local News

Van driver injured after school bus crash in Johnston County

Posted 29 minutes ago
Updated 15 minutes ago

Person injured after school bus crash in Johnston County

Johnston County, N.C. — One person was injured when a school bus collided with a maintenance van on Thursday, according to officials in Johnston County.

Around 9:30 a.m., officials responded to the crash located at Covered Bridge Road and Applewhite Road just east of Archer Lodge.

A TruGreen lawn care van and a school bus collided, officials said.

Person injured after school bus crash in Johnston County

At least one person injured after school bus crash in Johnston County

The driver of the van was transported to WakeMed with injuries.

There have been no reports of injuries to anyone on the bus.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all