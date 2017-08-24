You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was injured when a school bus collided with a maintenance van on Thursday, according to officials in Johnston County.

Around 9:30 a.m., officials responded to the crash located at Covered Bridge Road and Applewhite Road just east of Archer Lodge.

A TruGreen lawn care van and a school bus collided, officials said.

The driver of the van was transported to WakeMed with injuries.

There have been no reports of injuries to anyone on the bus.