— Owners and renters in North Carolina say they were left in the dark after a beach condominium community suddenly shut down.

The condos were condemned Friday, after an engineering report found that the property has dangerous structural issues.

The Moore family has a vacation routine that was worked for the past 12 years. They typically rent six rooms in Carolina Surf Condos for their big family, and this time was no different.

“You think you are set and you’re good,” said renter Kim Moore.

What they thought would be year 13 of problem free living was ruined with on phone call, telling them the condominium complex had been completely closed.

“Fourth of July week trying to find condos the day before you are supposed to leave? Pretty good possibility everything’s all rented up,” said renter Ray Moore.

The town condemned the condos after an engineer report found the complex in serious danger of collapsing.

“You can see it with your own eyes, the rust. But again, I am not a building person so I don’t know the extent of it, but it is kind of shocking to see,” said Carolina Beach Reality owner Jennifer Kitz.

Kitz manages one of the condos and spent the weekend calling future renters to relocate or give them their money back.

“We had some upset renters, but there’s just nothing we can do and I think, in the long run, they’ll realize it’s really for the safety and well-being of them,” Kitz said.

Residents were relieved the evacuation got the renters out safely, but the town wants answers. They asked engineers to finish an extensive study by July 14.

The study results could dictate the condo’s future and determine if they need to be completely demolished.

“We always stayed here and it was nice. We thought about buying one of these because they had one up for sale, but I’m glad we didn’t now,” said Rita Schark.

The assistant town manager said it’s rare to condemn a complex in Carolina Beach.