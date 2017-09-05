You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A crash involving a power pole overnight resulted in power outages for more than 200 customers on Tuesday and temporarily shut down a portion of Fox Road in Raleigh.

Around 12 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Department responded to a crash at 7400 Fox Road, near Wake Technical Community College and Louisburg Road. Officials said a car crashed into the pole, resulting in the loss of power for about 230 customers.

The first power outage was reported around 3:15 a.m. Crews estimate that repairs will be complete until 9 a.m. There were no serious injuries, police said.

Fox Road will be temporarily closed while crews continue repairs.