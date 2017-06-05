You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld without comment a lower court's ruling that North Carolina lawmakers illegally relied too much on the race of voters when they drew 28 state House and state Senate districts in 2011.

But the justices vacated the court's order to immediately redraw the districts and hold a special election this year, saying other remedies should be considered.

"Although this Court has never addressed whether or when a special election may be a proper remedy for a racial gerrymander, obvious considerations include the severity and nature of the particular constitutional violation, the extent of the likely disruption to the ordinary processes of governance if early elections are imposed, and the need to act with proper judicial restraint when intruding on state sovereignty," the high court ruled. "Rather than undertaking such an analysis in this case, the District Court addressed the balance of equities in only the most cursory fashion."

The Supreme Court ruling sends the matter back to the lower court, which could order new districts in time for the regular cycle of elections in 2018.

Anita Earls, executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, which represented the plaintiffs in the case, said she believes new districts could still be enacted this year.

"We think there is still time to implement special elections in the impacted districts, and we will do everything we can to make sure that happens," Earls said in a statement. "Many North Carolinians have been participating in unfair elections in racially gerrymandered districts for far too long. It’s time to fix this problem."

Republican legislative leaders applauded the decision to vacate the court order calling for a special election.

"We are encouraged the Supreme Court unanimously rejected the lower court’s politically-motivated attempt to force a special legislative election in 2017 and its efforts to ‘suspend provisions of the North Carolina Constitution,’ ignore voters’ constitutional right to elect representatives to two-year terms and effectively nullify their votes from 2016," Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, and Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, said in a joint statement.

Democrats hope new district maps will help them break the Republican stranglehold on the state legislature.

Democrats need to capture three House seats or six Senate seats currently held by Republicans to eliminate the GOP's veto-proof majorities. That would enhance the power of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

"Whether the election is November 2018 or earlier, redrawing the districts is good for our democracy by leveling the playing field for free and fair elections," Cooper said in a statement. "The people should be able to choose their representatives in competitive districts instead of the representatives being able to choose the people in lopsided, partisan districts."

A panel of three federal judges last August struck down the 19 House and nine Senate districts, determining that the Republican-controlled General Assembly had wrongly packed too many black voters into specific House and Senate districts to make other districts more favorable to GOP candidates.

See the districts ruled unconstitutional

The high court's action follows last month's ruling in which the justices struck down two North Carolina congressional districts on the same grounds.

Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, a good-government watchdog group, called for lawmakers to pass legislation creating a nonpartisan commission to handle redistricting in the future.

"Their reckless gerrymandering has once again led to costly litigation and put our state in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons," Phillips said in a statement. "The (legislation) would establish an independent system of redistricting that puts North Carolina voters ahead of partisan politics and would finally give our state fair voting maps. This common-sense reform would spare our state from prolonged court battles and instead give North Carolina citizens greater confidence in the integrity of our elections."