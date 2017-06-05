Supreme Court: NC lawmakers racially gerrymandered state House, Senate districts
Posted 43 minutes ago
Updated 37 minutes ago
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a lower court's ruling that North Carolina's state lawmakers illegally relied too much on the race of voters when they drew 28 state House and state Senate districts in 2011.
But the justices rejected the court's order to redraw the districts and hold a special election.
The action by the justices Monday sends the matter back to the lower court, which could order new districts in time for the regular cycle of elections in 2018.
Democrats hope new district maps will help them break the Republican stranglehold on the state legislature.
Democrats need to capture three House seats or six Senate seats currently held by Republicans to eliminate the GOP's veto-proof majorities. That would enhance the power of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
A panel of three federal judges in North Carolina that struck down the districts as illegal racial gerrymanders had ordered the drawing of new districts in time for special elections this year. But the Supreme Court blocked the order for the new districts. The matter is back in the hands of the lower court.
The high court's action follows last month's ruling in which the justices struck down two North Carolina congressional districts because they diminished the voting strength of the state's black residents.
The districts were initially drawn in 2011 when Republicans controlled the legislature and the governor's office. Civil rights groups and black voters challenged the districts, complaining that they packed too many black voters into some districts to make surrounding districts whiter and thus more likely to elect Republicans.
Cooper defeated Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in November.
Anna Temple Jun 5, 10:43 a.m.
When will nc legislature stop spending millions of dollars on bigotry? Come on boys, man up
Teddy Fowler Jun 5, 10:31 a.m.
North Carolina is required by law to take race into consideration to ensure that blacks are represented.... So you can't just do it blindly.... but they took race into too much consideration...
Rod Runner Jun 5, 10:11 a.m.
A computer algorithm should be used to draw the districts based on number of people in each district being equal. No matter if it means more Republican control or more Democrat control.
The only fair, non-partisan way to do it is to split up the population evenly. Otherwise anyone doing this will be accused of making a district for racial reasons or for the benefit of a specific party.
I can't even believe that the people making these things are ever given people's voter registration data.