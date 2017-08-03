You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The U.S. military in Afghanistan says that four American troops were wounded in the same suicide bombing near the city of Kandahar the previous day that killed two U.S. service members.

The statement released in Kabul on Thursday says their injuries are not life threatening.

It followed an unprecedented delay in releasing the American casualty tolls in the attack in southern Afghanistan — reflecting an emerging disagreement on how the military should handle information about American casualties.

In Wednesday's attack, a suicide bomber rammed his explosive laden car into a NATO convoy outside Kandahar. The Taliban quickly took responsibility for the attack.

U.S. military officials in Afghanistan refused to give any information about casualties, even after the Pentagon released the casualty figures. Nicholson said the reason for the delay was to allow time for notification of family.

Posts on social media indicated that those killed were Chris Harris and Jonathan Hunter. Facebook posts from Harris' wife indicated that the couple lived near Fort Bragg.

"Chris lost his life by a Taliban suicide bomber in Afghanistan on August 2, 2017, along with another great American soldier," the GoFundMe page for Harris states.

Both the GoFundMe page and Facebook post stated that Harris' wife recently learned she was pregnant with the couple's first child.

Fort Bragg officials have not confirmed that Harris was killed, but told WRAL News that they will make "a grave announcement" Thursday night at about 9 p.m. It is customary for the military to wait 24 hours after next of kin have been notified of a death to publicly release the information. officials said.

A Twitter page for the Columbus East High School football team in Indiana said that Hunter, a 2011 alum, was killed Wednesday in Afghanistan.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, has ordered the new procedure in releasing casualty tolls, prompting criticism of giving the public less information and transparency.

The service members were part of an international force referred to as the Train, Advise and Assist Command south, a reference to their location in the country. Five other countries besides the United States are stationed in the south __ Australia, Germany, Bulgaria, Poland and Romania, said U.S. military spokesman in Afghanistan Lt. Damien E. Horvath.

Ghulam Ali, who runs a mechanics shop near the attack site on the outskirts of the city of Kandahar, said the intensity of the blast knocked him out.

When he came to, he saw a military vehicle on fire on the road. He stepped out of his shop but a sudden burst of gunfire drove him back inside, he said. Then, helicopters arrived and he saw soldiers being taken away from the scene but could not determine the extent of their injuries.