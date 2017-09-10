You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/194WV

— The United States Coast Guard and officials in Dare County are searching for a teenager who was reported missing off a Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach on Saturday.

The name of the teenager has not been released, but officials said he was last seen north of the jetties in Buxton, North Carolina. Searches started around 6:30 p.m.

Searches involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, the National Park Service and Dare County EMS will continue on Sunday.