  • Weather

    20 NC counties are under alert. Details

Local News

US Coast Guard searching for missing teen swimmer

Posted 9:19 a.m. today

On the Outer Banks, off roaders can drive along the shores of Cape Hatteras by taking one of the 17 vehicle access ramps.

Buxton, N.C. — The United States Coast Guard and officials in Dare County are searching for a teenager who was reported missing off a Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach on Saturday.

The name of the teenager has not been released, but officials said he was last seen north of the jetties in Buxton, North Carolina. Searches started around 6:30 p.m.

Searches involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, the National Park Service and Dare County EMS will continue on Sunday.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all