US jobless claims hit lowest level in more than 43 years

Posted 9:08 a.m. yesterday
Updated 9:10 a.m. yesterday

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo, a job applicant attends a job fair in Miami Lakes, Fla. On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

By PAUL WISEMAN, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to the lowest level in more than 43 years, another sign that most American workers enjoy job security.

THE NUMBERS: The Labor Department said Thursday that 234,000 Americans sought jobless aid, a drop of 15,000 from the previous week and lowest since November 1973. The four-week average, which is less volatile, fell by 10,250 to 246,750, also the lowest since November 1973. The total number of people receiving unemployment benefits was 2.05 million, down 7.7 percent from a year earlier.

THE TAKEAWAY: Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have now come in below 300,000 for 98 straight weeks. The low totals suggest that businesses are confident about their prospects that they are holding on staff.

The unemployment rate last month came in at 4.7 percent, close to what economists consider full employment.

Employers aren't cutting many jobs, but their hiring has slowed. They added 180,000 jobs a month last year, down from an average 229,000 in 2015.

  • Vince DiSena Jan 20, 9:06 a.m.
    According to Forbes the "real" unemployment rate is 12.6%. Claims are not actual.

  • Mardi Long-Barton Jan 20, 8:41 a.m.
    Sean Creasy & Jeff Frueler - you're right on point here. How do we get an accurate number of unemployed? When the Unemployment Report is published each month, it should include the disclaimer, making it clear to all, that the results absolutely do not include data on those who are not even applying/aren't eligible for unemployment benefits.
    Broad awareness & recognition are the first steps to generating solutions

  • Jeff Freuler Jan 20, 8:11 a.m.
    Some people don't get that

  • Sean Creasy Jan 20, 8:05 a.m.
    user avatar

    The only reason this number has dropped is the fact that people's benefits have run out. You can't base unemployment statistics on these figures because they don't reflect the real unemployment rate...