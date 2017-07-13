  • Weather

US charging 412 in health fraud schemes worth $1.3 billion

Posted 7 minutes ago
Updated 2 minutes ago

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows hydrocodone-acetaminophen pills, also known as Vicodin, arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A government report released Thursday, July 6, 2017, finds opioid prescription rates have been falling in recent years overall, but rising in more than 1 in 5 U.S. counties. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

By SADIE GURMAN, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud and opioid scams that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the charges Thursday. Officials say those charged include more than 120 people involved in prescribing and distributing narcotics. In prepared remarks, Sessions calls it the "largest health care fraud takedown operation in American history."

Among those charged are six Michigan doctors accused of a scheme to prescribe unnecessary opioids. A Florida rehab facility is alleged to have recruited addicts with gift cards and visits to strip clubs, leading to $58 million in false treatments and tests.

Sessions says nearly 300 health care providers are being suspended or banned from participating in federal health care programs.

