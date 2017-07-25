You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18enw

— National retailer Urban Outfitters will anchor a new high-rise in downtown Raleigh's warehouse district, the development company announced on Tuesday.

The chain will occupy the ground level of The Dillon, a mixed-use development that will also house apartments and offices.

The development includes an 18-story office tower with retail space and two six-story apartment buildings. It will take up an entire city block bound by S. West Street, W. Martin Street, S. Harrington Street and W. Hargett Street.