United apologizes after giving away toddler's purchased seat
Posted 1:49 a.m. today
Updated 7:15 a.m. today
HONOLULU — United Airlines has apologized to a Hawaii teacher who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son on her lap for three-and-a-half hours after an employee gave the toddler's purchased seat to a standby passenger.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2uKx42O ) that Shirley Yamauchi says she paid almost $1,000 each for two tickets because children over the age of 2 are required to have their own seat.
She boarded the plane in Houston with her son, Taizo, and they took their seats.
The Kapolei Middle School teacher says a flight attendant came to check if Taizo was present before a standby passenger showed up with a ticket with the toddler's seat number.
Yamauchi says she told a flight attendant about the problem, but the woman just shrugged, said the flight was full, and walked away.
The company issued an apology five days after the incident.
Linda Tally Jul 6, 8:59 a.m.
An apology? Even with a double refund that would not be good enough. Not even close to being good enough. This is an industry-wide, reoccurring practice,
Edward Anderson Jul 6, 8:48 a.m.
You have got to be kidding me! SMH What is it with airlines these days?