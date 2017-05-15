Local News
Underground issues cause over 2,000 to lose power in Cary, Morrisville
Posted 9:02 a.m. today
Cary, N.C. — Over 2,500 customers in parts of Cary and Morrisville and several customers in Orange County were without power Monday morning.
According to a representative from Duke Energy, an issue with one of the underground fuses that supplies power to a feeder led to the outage.
At 9 a.m., only 145 customers were still without power. Officials estimate that power should be restored to all customers by 10:45 a.m.
