— Over 2,500 customers in parts of Cary and Morrisville and several customers in Orange County were without power Monday morning.

According to a representative from Duke Energy, an issue with one of the underground fuses that supplies power to a feeder led to the outage.

At 9 a.m., only 145 customers were still without power. Officials estimate that power should be restored to all customers by 10:45 a.m.