Undercover operation yields 10 prostitution arrests in Cumberland County
Posted 55 minutes ago
Updated 46 minutes ago
Cumberland County, N.C. — Ten people, including seven men and three women, were charged over the weekend after multiple agencies in Cumberland County conducted an undercover operation to combat human trafficking.
Officials said the operation started Friday at a motel in the county. The investigation, meant to identify victims of human trafficking and people engaging in illegal prostitution, was a joint effort of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Fayetteville and Hope Mills police departments and the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.
Multiple individuals were charged with solicitation of prostitution, including:
- Steven Richard Hatley, 65, of Fayetteville
- Brian Keith Paige, 53, of Hope Mills
- Lenward Lewis Parker, Jr., 35, of Spring Lake
- Theodore Michael Boone, 47, of Fayetteville
- Jordan Nicole West, 25, of Spring Lake
- Sandy Renee Jones (Pittman), 42, of Lumberton
- Milton Donnell McLaughlin, 53, of Raeford
- Thomas Ashley McKoy, 64, of Clarkton
- Patricia Lee Fancher, 46, of Lumberton
- Joseph Shaw, 34, of Fayetteville
Officials said Shaw received an additional charge of possession of cocaine during the operation.
Family members or victims of human trafficking are encouraged to contact 5 Sparrows, a nonprofit and nonpartisan corporation whose mission is to assist in countering human trafficking.
