You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17SZa

— Ten people, including seven men and three women, were charged over the weekend after multiple agencies in Cumberland County conducted an undercover operation to combat human trafficking.

Officials said the operation started Friday at a motel in the county. The investigation, meant to identify victims of human trafficking and people engaging in illegal prostitution, was a joint effort of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Fayetteville and Hope Mills police departments and the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.

Multiple individuals were charged with solicitation of prostitution, including:

Steven Richard Hatley, 65, of Fayetteville

Brian Keith Paige, 53, of Hope Mills

Lenward Lewis Parker, Jr., 35, of Spring Lake

Theodore Michael Boone, 47, of Fayetteville

Jordan Nicole West, 25, of Spring Lake

Sandy Renee Jones (Pittman), 42, of Lumberton

Milton Donnell McLaughlin, 53, of Raeford

Thomas Ashley McKoy, 64, of Clarkton

Patricia Lee Fancher, 46, of Lumberton

Joseph Shaw, 34, of Fayetteville

Officials said Shaw received an additional charge of possession of cocaine during the operation.

Family members or victims of human trafficking are encouraged to contact 5 Sparrows, a nonprofit and nonpartisan corporation whose mission is to assist in countering human trafficking.