Local News
UNC students tests positive for Tuberculosis
Posted 9 minutes ago
Updated 8 minutes ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill tested positive for active Tuberculosis, according to the university alert system.
The student is no longer on campus. The university said a small number of individuals may have previously been exposed to this student.
UNC-Chapel Hill is working with the Orange County Health Department to contact these people and to ensure that they receive appropriate testing and, if necessary, treatment.
