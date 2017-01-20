You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Students on college campuses across the country are voicing concerns about the plans of President-elect Donald J. Trump, and at several universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, protests are timed to his inauguration Friday afternoon.

Several student organizations are hosting a demonstration, encouraging students to walk out of class while the presidential inauguration is taking place.

In Chapel Hill, students will gather on the steps of the South Building and share stories about how a Trump administration could affect those who attend the university. Event organizers say the president elect's rhetoric thus far has attacked many students, faculty, staff and their families.

Protesters will also urge school administrators to make UNC a sanctuary campus, that both supports and is a safe place for students, regardless of their immigration status.