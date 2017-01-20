UNC students plan protest to mark Trump's inauguration
Posted 6:43 a.m. today
Updated 7:10 a.m. today
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Students on college campuses across the country are voicing concerns about the plans of President-elect Donald J. Trump, and at several universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, protests are timed to his inauguration Friday afternoon.
Several student organizations are hosting a demonstration, encouraging students to walk out of class while the presidential inauguration is taking place.
In Chapel Hill, students will gather on the steps of the South Building and share stories about how a Trump administration could affect those who attend the university. Event organizers say the president elect's rhetoric thus far has attacked many students, faculty, staff and their families.
Protesters will also urge school administrators to make UNC a sanctuary campus, that both supports and is a safe place for students, regardless of their immigration status.
Michael Bawden Jan 20, 8:36 a.m.
What are they going to protest, having to actually pay back a loan?
Wayne Smith Jan 20, 8:32 a.m.
I went to UNC and what never ever gets reported is there is a strong conservative, number in the student body. They go to class, because they have real majors, not the liberal arts snow flake ones. Media outlets always stook the vocal mimnority viewpoit at Chapel Hill and portray it as what the entire student body feels. That is not accurate. When I was at Chapel Hill, my colleagues and I made fun of the "hippies," (that is what the snowflakes were called then). So please understand that this is just a small part of the entire student body.
Judy Loftin Jan 20, 8:08 a.m.
They probably wouldn't let them color in class.
Fenway O'Donnell Jan 20, 7:49 a.m.
Whether you voted for Trump or not, he will be OUR president. Protesting now is a protest against democracy.
Vince DiSena Jan 20, 7:46 a.m.
Poor wittle sowflakes
Buster Brown Jan 20, 7:43 a.m.
Oh the cupcakes and snowflakes will try to make themselves feel all grown up and adult today. How about they pay their own way through school instead of relying on Mommie and Daddie???
Joe Thomas Jan 20, 7:41 a.m.
Ed you are a clown good for the students stand up for what you believe in
Ed Ray Jan 20, 7:37 a.m.
Please go back to your safe place, nothing to see here. I hope they get failing grades for the day for walking out of class. This is what is missing from these whining babies is discipline. They think they can run around and do or say whatever without having to deal with the repercussions of what will happen in the real world. Would love to see someone tell there employer that they will be walking off the job to protest. No safe place is going to protect you from the real world and real world problems.
Norman Lewis Jan 20, 7:29 a.m.
So the "protesters" are encouraging people to support the protection of illegal immigrants. Sounds like aiding and abetting a crime. Student groups encouraging other students to ignore their educational responsibilities for a useless action that will neither be effective in changing the election outcome nor sway others. I just don't see Conservative groups doing the same thing if Hillary had won. These protests are the reaction of spoiled, immature children who didn't get the results they wanted and are now throwing a tantrum instead of organizing themselves for action that may eventually, make the change they say they want.
Dmitry Suemeov Jan 20, 7:25 a.m.
Ignore the Protestors. All they are doing is seeking attention. Don't give them any media coverage and they'll go back to class!