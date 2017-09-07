You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students on Thursday marched to support the university’s Center for Civil Rights.

The march through campus was meant to rally support ahead of an expected vote Friday, when the Board of Governors could decide to ban the Center for Civil Rights from filing lawsuits.

The center has supported poor and disenfranchised people in court, litigating cases involving discrimination in education, employment and housing, among other things.

According the UNC School of Law website, the Center for Civil Rights was founded in 2001 and aims to use community-based impact advocacy and legal education to secure economic, social and environmental justice for low wealth and minority families and neighborhoods.

The center's goals are to advocate for minority and low-income populations, influence polices at the local, state and national levels and prepare future attorneys to continue to secure fair and equal opportunities for the people they serve.

Some board members say the center’s work strays from the school’s educational purpose and they want to ban it. Supporters of the center say a ban on that work would be an attack on civil rights.

Speakers at the march call the proposed ban a political attack. They say the Center for Civil Rights receives no state funds and say the litigation work is an excellent teaching tool for future attorneys.

UNC Chancellor Carol Folt has come out in support of the center.

Protests are also planned at the Board of Governors meeting on Friday.