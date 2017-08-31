You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The UNC-Chapel Hill Panhellenic Council has postponed sorority recruitment due to an outbreak of the norovirus for a "significant section of the Greek community," according to an email sent to students.

The council said it has taken the recommendation of Campus Health and the Orange County Health Department to cancel at least Thursday and Friday's planned events.

"Please go to Campus Health immediately if you are showing any symptoms," the Panhellenic Council said in an email.

Symptoms of the norovirus include nausea, fever, vomiting and abdominal pain.

UNC Campus Health confirmed with WRAL that they have treated a "number of students for gastro-related symptoms that resemble the norovirus."

The clinic has collected lab samples and are awaiting results for confirming the diagnosis, which could take up to 24 hours.

They are encouraging students to wash their hands frequently and avoid contact with people experiencing symptoms.