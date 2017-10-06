Education

UNC opens $4.25B fundraising campaign; largest school appeal in state history

Posted 24 minutes ago

N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Friday launched a multibillion-dollar fundraising campaign in what the school said is the largest ask by a university in the history of the state.

UNC officials hope to raise $4.25 billion in the campaign called For All Kind: The Campaign for Carolina. The push will wrap up by Dec. 31, 2022.

The university said the money is to "foster an innovation generation prepared to lead the world to a better future through research and scholarship, example and ethos."

“Our ambitious Campaign for Carolina unites us with a shared and meaningful vision for the future of our leading global public research university,” Chancellor Carol L. Folt said in a news release. “Underlying this clear vision lies the Blueprint for Next, a unifying strategic framework that guides our commitment to Carolina’s historic mission of providing superior educational opportunities at the best and most affordable price, conducting game-changing research, innovating for the public good and bringing health and prosperity to people in our state and beyond.”

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Mike Williams Oct 6, 11:11 a.m.
    user avatar

    Apparently that NCAA fine is more than first anticipated