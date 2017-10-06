You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Friday launched a multibillion-dollar fundraising campaign in what the school said is the largest ask by a university in the history of the state.

UNC officials hope to raise $4.25 billion in the campaign called For All Kind: The Campaign for Carolina. The push will wrap up by Dec. 31, 2022.

The university said the money is to "foster an innovation generation prepared to lead the world to a better future through research and scholarship, example and ethos."

“Our ambitious Campaign for Carolina unites us with a shared and meaningful vision for the future of our leading global public research university,” Chancellor Carol L. Folt said in a news release. “Underlying this clear vision lies the Blueprint for Next, a unifying strategic framework that guides our commitment to Carolina’s historic mission of providing superior educational opportunities at the best and most affordable price, conducting game-changing research, innovating for the public good and bringing health and prosperity to people in our state and beyond.”