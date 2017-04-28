UNC officials release photo of man suspected in library fondling incident
Posted 2:20 p.m. yesterday
Updated 2:27 p.m. yesterday
Chapel Hill, N.C. — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill officials on Friday released a photo of a man suspected in a fondling incident that happened Thursday morning at Davis Library.
Authorities say a man in his mid-40s fondled a woman in the library at about 11 a.m.
The man is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a fisherman style hat, a short-sleeve tan shirt with a black collar, dark pants and a gold watch. The man was also carrying a green backpack, authorities said.
Anybody with information is asked to call 919-966-2120.
