— University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill officials on Friday released a photo of a man suspected in a fondling incident that happened Thursday morning at Davis Library.

Authorities say a man in his mid-40s fondled a woman in the library at about 11 a.m.

The man is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a fisherman style hat, a short-sleeve tan shirt with a black collar, dark pants and a gold watch. The man was also carrying a green backpack, authorities said.

Anybody with information is asked to call 919-966-2120.