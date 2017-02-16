UNC leaders react to violent flyers around campus
Posted 11:21 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:31 p.m. yesterday
Chapel Hill, N.C. — University leaders at the University of North Carolina reacted Thursday night to disturbing flyers posted around campus.
The fliers appeared to encourage acts of violence against those who support President Donald Trump.UNC Chancellor Folt said they are taking the matter very seriously and issued a statement.
"The flyer and its message are the antithesis of the values that are the foundation of our University. It is not designed to spark civil discourse or encourage thoughtful debate. Its intentions are to incite violence, and there is no place for that here or in our society."
