— University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill officials on Monday confirmed two more norovirus cases after the school postponed some sorority activities last week when several students reported symptoms consistent with the virus.

A UNC spokeswoman said there were now three confirmed norovirus cases, which included the first confirmed case on Friday.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Panhellenic Council previously postponed sorority recruitment due to an outbreak of norovirus for a "significant section of the Greek community," according to an email sent to students Thursday.

Symptoms of the norovirus include nausea, fever, vomiting and abdominal pain.

UNC Campus Health confirmed with WRAL that they have treated a "number of students for gastro-related symptoms that resemble the norovirus."