— The UNC-Chapel Hill Panhellenic Council has postponed sorority recruitment due to an outbreak of norovirus for a "significant section of the Greek community," according to an email sent to students Thursday.

The clinic has collected lab samples and confirmed Friday that at least one student tested positive for the virus.

The council said it has taken the recommendation of Campus Health and the Orange County Health Department to cancel at least Thursday and Friday's planned events.

"Please go to Campus Health immediately if you are showing any symptoms," the Panhellenic Council said in an email.

Symptoms of the norovirus include nausea, fever, vomiting and abdominal pain.

UNC Campus Health confirmed with WRAL that they have treated a "number of students for gastro-related symptoms that resemble the norovirus."

"It's a little scary," UNC sophomore Morgan Waters said. "It seems like not a fun thing to be happening, especially on this crazy busy week. But I think it's a good idea (to postpone). There's a lot of social interaction, so it's probably a good idea to limit it."

They are encouraging students to wash their hands frequently and avoid contact with people experiencing symptoms.

"I think it's a good idea. The virus isn't something that you want to contract," UNC freshman Alapika Jatkar said. "If everyone is getting sick, and if everyone is in a really big place all together, then that's not a good idea."